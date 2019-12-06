The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 25 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Dec. 6 to Dec. 24 at Apapa Port in Lagos.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’ made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

The document noted that the expected ships contained containers, general cargo, steel pipes, frozen fish, petrol, bulk sugar, buck wheat and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also indicated that 28 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with automobile gasoline, fuel, containers and buck wheat.

According to NPA, 15 ships are in the port discharging general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, butane gas, automobile gasoline and fuel. (NAN)