A total of 25 students sponsored by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko for various degree programmes have graduated from the ISFOP-Benin University in Benin Republic.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Wamakko, Malam Bashir Mani said that the graduates were issued with their degree certificates at a ceremony on Tuesday in Sokoto.

“They studied courses including Pure and Applied Biology, Pure and Applied Chemistry, Management Information Technology, Mass Communications, Computer Science and International Relations and Diplomacy,” he said.

Mani quoted Sen. Wamakko (APC- Sokoto) as saying that, he will continue to support the education of indigent persons to make them useful to themselves and the society.

Wamakko, represented by a former Religious Affairs Commissioner, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, Wamakko promised to sustain the gesture, for life.

Also, the Director of Administration in the Office of Wamakko, Alhaji Almustapha Alkali, said hundreds of other students were curently being sponsored by the Senator, within and outside the country.

Alkali admonished the graduates to be good ambassadors of their families, Sokoto State and Nigeria.

A spokesman of the parents , Alhaji Sanusi Abubakar, commended Wamakko for the gesture and urged other wealthy individuals to emulate him.

One of the graduates, Sani Magaji, lauded the Senator for sponsoring their studies and promised to live above board. (NAN)