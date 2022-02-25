Commission of Police, Benue State, Mr Wale Abbas, said the command arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and fraudsters: “My mission is to fight criminals and send them away from the state and make sure peace is restored.

“We are not going to wait for the hoodlums to attack us, we will chase them out of the state. I have warned my officers to apply professionalism when carrying out their duties and conduct themselves well. They should investigate properly before arresting any criminal.

“They should also shun corruption. They should work in conjunction with the vigilance group and other security agencies to achieve the goal.

“Operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers in Makurdi and recovered some arms and ammunition from their hideouts. Also the

Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), arrested suspected cultists in some of the institutions. We recovered valuable items from them.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested 10 suspected kidnappers.

Some of them are under investigation. They were arrested in Makurdi and along Makurdi/Nasarawa highway.

“We have started raiding the hideouts of the criminals especially gangs of fraudsters who duped innocent people and we have rounded them up.

“The command will not take any chances. My officers have woken up from their slumber to face the challenges of insecurity. We need the support of the entire public. My door is open wide. They should come and supply us with vital information to flush out hoodlums.”