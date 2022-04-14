Asisitant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Lagos, covering Lagos and Ogun states, Mr Adeyinka Bode Adeleke, has said that 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and fraudsters were arrested in different locations in Lagos State.

He said: “Officers in the zone are doing brilliantly. They have done well in fighting crime both in Ogun and Lagos states. Some kidnappers were recently arrested on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Berger, Yaba in Lagos.”

“Police recovered some items from them. Operatives in the zone arrested some fraudsters who duped innocent people in Lagos.

“We have checkmated criminals from some neighbouring states who robbed people and escaped from the scenes of robbery. We have redeployed some officers to the flashpoints in the zone.

“I have directed the two commissioners of police in my zone to make sure their states are safe. They should be ready to fight hoodlums.

The suspects will soon be charged to court after concluding investigation.”