The Oyo State Police Command says it arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, recovering stolen vehicles and arms from them. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, said: “We do not give criminals in this state any chance. We have started mapping out strategies on the ‘ember’ months; we are working seriously to flush out hoodlums.

“With the Operation Puff Adder and SARS operatives, we are raiding all the flashpoints and hideouts of the criminals, especially uncompleted buildings and we recovered some arms. Detectives in conjunction with police patrol along Okaka/Ipapo Road arrested four suspects with dane gun and three cutlasses robbing a vehicle on the highway. The policemen opened fire, shot one of the hoodlums on leg, while others escaped to the bush. Mobile phones, N4,800 and a gun with live cartridges from one of the suspects, Umaru who was arrested.

“Four suspected armed robbers who have been operating commercial motorcycle business within Ibadan metropolis were also arrested. They used to attack okada riders at gunpoint. SARS operatives invaded their houses in Ojoo, Ibadan, and recovered some arms. The suspects aincluded Yusuf, Saheed, Sarafa, and Isiaka. Two other suspects, Dotun and Uche. They specialised in attacking commercial motorcyclists and snatching their motorcycles. One Bajaj motorcycle with Registration No WEl627QH and two locally made cut to size guns with live cartridges were recovered.

“Nine suspected hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons were nabbed. They had invaded a house in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, inflicted severe machete cuts on the resident and dispossessed him of huge money and some valuable items. SARS operatives in Oyo town arrested 10 suspected cultists and recovered arms. We will soon charge them to court.

“Detectives arrested 50-year-old Tajudeen Olalere who defiled a 16-year-old girl who raised the alarm. The noise of the student brought chaos and the security man was arrested. He confessed to have defiled six students between 15 and 16 years. The security man is so powerful that he would enter classroom and started intimidating female students by chanting incantations. The suspect will soon be charged to court.

“SARS operatives arrested four suspects who specialised in attacking unsuspecting members of the public and dispossessing them of their exotic cars. They were arrested at their hideouts at Eleyele, Ibadan. One of the suspected hoodlums was identified as Izuchukwu. He was arrested in his hideout with Mazda 626 car with Reg no Lagos LNO401CK recovered from him.

“The four suspects confessed to series of criminal activities they masterminded within Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state. Other suspects included Chukwudi, Ibrahim and Abubakar. A notorious suspected armed robber, Kazeem who specialised in receiving stolen motorcycles.