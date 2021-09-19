Not less than 250 athletes will storm Abuja for this year’s Nigeria’s foremost Bodybuilding and Fitness championship, tagged ’Mr Flex and Fitup NigerIa’.

The tourney, billed at Jabi Lake, Abuja, will begin November 6 – 7, 2021.

Mr Flex Nigeria is a bodybuilding and muscle physique demonstration championship.

According to the organisers, Steco Productions, the programes lined up include ‘Fitup Nigeria’ – a fitness educative program designed for health reason, seminar for athletes on how to prepare for championships and the need to have qualified managers for better tournament preparations.

The main show is the Bodybuilding Classic tagged ‘Men Physique classic’ and ‘Women Bikini Figure’. There would also be award of excellence for prominent sports / fitness encouragers in Nigeria and an introduction of Armwrestling and Wheelchair Flex exhibition

Speaking to journalists in Lagos to announce the championship, Steco Productions President, Stephen Okolie – Odene, who explained that they are now affiliated members of world fitness federation (WFF) explained that “the prizes to be won include N300,000 for winner of the tourney, N150,000 for the second and the third prize goes for N100,000, including other consolation prizes.”

“Inspite of the challenges and rigours of making this championship a reality, our consistency since 2011 has propelled it to be the biggest and foremost bodybuilding and Fitness championship in Nigeria.

‘This feat has also earned the athletes rank in the world and Africa placement and it has made them to fully discover their talents and potential.

“Through this championship, lots of our athletes have the exposure and opportunity to compete with other bodybuilders in the world and many of them won laurels for Nigeria”, he stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.