A government official said on Thursday that about 250 families had been displaced from their homes in Eastern Zambia’s Mambwe district due to flash floods following heavy rains.

According to Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, some houses have collapsed while crop fields have been submerged.

The floods have also displaced 60 other families in Lumezi district.

The minister added that the floods also affected some areas in the province due to heavy rains.

The country’s Disaster Management Agency, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), had since conducted an aerial assessment of the flood situation in the two districts.

THE DMMU National Coordinator, Felix Mang’wato, said relief support for the affected families had already been mobilized and would be transported to the affected areas due to bad roads.

According to DMMU, the situation was serious and required concerted efforts from all stakeholders.(Xinhua/NAN)