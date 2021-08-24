From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least 250 vulnerable groups from Agatu local government area of Benue State are to benefit from the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) intervention program of the Christian Aid, Uk.

The International Non-Governmental Organisation which held a health intervention outreach at Anugba Community of Agatu recently is to support the enrolment of the beneficiaries into the program.

Speaking on the initiative, Daniel Oyigogha, programme officer of Ohonyeta Care Givers, the implementing partner of the programme disclosed that vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, underaged children, pregnant women, widows and other indigent citizens of the state are the main beneficiaries of the programme.

He said the intervention was part of the support Christian Aid is rendering to both the state and federal government on quality and accessible health care delivery.

Oyigogha stated further that Christian Aid, UK Nigeria is working in collaboration with other partners to deliver strategic health issuance services and link potential enrollees to the scheme.

Leader of Zone C, Benue State Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, Nomo Jeremiah commented UK Aid for the programme saying it would serve as a boost to the various health intervention programmes of the state government.