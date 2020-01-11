The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said that a social critic and former senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer in relation to allegations of extortion of $25,000 from a businessman.

A statement by the anti-graft agency’s acting spokesman, Tony Orilade on Friday said the EFCC “has taken note of insinuations and phantom claims that the Commission is “persecuting” Senator Shehu Sani, because he is a known critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“The Commission wishes to state that Senator Shehu Sani is currently facing criminal investigation, and he is being detained by the EFCC in very conducive environment, based on a valid court order.

Invariably, claims in some quarters on the breach of his fundamental human rights, are merely in the imagination of the purveyors of such claims.

“Let it be stated clearly, that Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer as regards the alleged involvement in name-dropping, and particularly that he obtained $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the ASD Motors boss, in order to help shield him from investigations being carried out by the EFCC.

“For certain people to brazenly come out to defend a suspect, who is being probed for a serious offence as the one committed by Sani shows that they are not really conversant with his offence.

It is unfortunate that certain people are ready to do anything to support evil for pecuniary gains. This is quite unfortunate!”