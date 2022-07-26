The Borno Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received 25,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Malam Shuaibu Ibrahim, Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity of the office, made the disclosure on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

He said that the office had since begun distribution of the cards.

Ibrahim, however, regretted that the collection of the PVCs was low as, so far, only 7,000 people had collected theirs.

He urged all those who registered earlier for the cards to come and check for theirs.

Ibrahim said that 207,722 people in the state had so far participated in the ongoing voter registration.

He noted that more people were turning up for the exercise billed to end on July 31.

“The issue now is not about enlightening people to come and register but how to handle the people trooping out to register.

“Before we used to register between 20 to 100 people a day, but now, we register between 200 to 500 daily with the increase in registration centres,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim advised those desiring to do any correction on their cards or change polling unit to effect the change through an INEC app using android phones.

He said that only those desiring fresh registration were expected to go to an INEC registration centre physically. (NAN)