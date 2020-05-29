Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State Police Command has disclosed that 251 illegal miners have been arrested during raids on illegal mining sites in the state.

This was disclosed today by the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Barrister Usman Nagogo while parading the arrested illegal miners at the command’s headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

He said after the successful arrest of some Chinese Nationals and their Nigerian Collaborator by the police on the 20th April, 2020, the Inspector General of Police and Chief of Army staff to give a matching order to Security agents to go after these illegal miners.

“On 21st May, 2020 the Brigade Commander 1 Brigade Nigeria Army, Gusau Brigadier General Bello led a team compromising of Army, Police and DSS to raid the mining sites in Kawaye, Zugu, Dan Kamfani, Bagega, Dareta and Daki-Takwas mining sites in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi local government areas of the state,” he said.

Nagogo said 12 water pumping machines, 29 motorcycles, chemical for golf and unrefined Gold sifting materials were recovered at the raided illegal mining sites.