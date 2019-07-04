Zika Bobby

A consultant gynaecologist with Bridge Clinic, Dr. Oguniran Babatunde, has disclosed the clinic delivered over 2,550 babies through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), in its 20 years of existence.

Babatunde spoke in Lagos, recently, to mark the clinic’s 20 years anniversary, where he said infertility challenges are not restricted to Nigeria but a global problem, as lots of factors are responsible for infertility.

“We have clients not only from Nigeria, people come in from all parts of the world. We have discovered that about 30 percent of cases of infertility are actually due to male factor, 30 percent is female-related, and another 30 percent is male and female combined while five to 10 percent is actually due to unexplained infertility,” he said.

He said although Nigeria is yet to have strict regulation on In vitro Fertilisation (IVF), it has continued to maintain international standards in addressing infertility concerns of Nigerian couples and other clients.

Babatunde said aside delivery of over 2,550 babies through IVF, the clinic was the first to achieve pregnancy through Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), in West Africa.

He said although IVF success rate has improved worldwide, to about 35 percent which means three out of 10 women can get pregnant through IVF, the story has changed over time, at the centre, as it has achieved 40 to 52 per cent success rate.

“We stand for ethics, honesty, innovative and openness. These are our core values.

“We always bring up a lot of standard operating procedures which also helps us in our practice to achieve live pregnancy and live birth,” he said.