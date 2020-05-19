Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Government said it has taken life insurance cover for 2,557 frontline health workers in the state to encourage them in the fight to contain the ravaging COVID-19.

Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, disclosed this to newsmen when he spoke on the activities of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19 Response in Asaba, yesterday.

He said the state has singled out 19 wards across six local government areas for active case search to check community transmission of COVID-19.

He listed the local government areas as Uvwie, Udu, Warri South, Ughelli South, Okpe, Oshimili South and Oshimili North.

The state has so far recorded 27 cases of the global disease since it had its index case on April 7. Ten of the cases are active while 12 have been discharged with five deaths.

Ononye said the state government will continue to ensure welfare of health workers.