From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Justice Zainab Dimka Abubakar of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court has given the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) the permission to further detain the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari and six others for two weeks.

They are under investigation for their involvement in a 25kilograms cocaine deal.

The order was sequel upon an application filed and argued by the NDLEA Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Sunday Joseph.

The anti- narcotic agency had in the application dated 15th February 2022 in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/111/2022 sought the leave of the court to detain the suspects in NDLEA custody for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

Those affected by the court order include: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubia; ASP James Bawa; Inspector Simon Agirigba; Inspector John Nuhu; Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alfonsus Ezenwanne.

In an affidavit supporting the motion, the NDLEA stated that the 6th and 7th respondents (Umeibe and Ezenwanne) confessed upon their arrest in Enugu that they imported the seized cocaine through Addis-Ababa to Enugu on 19th January, 2022.

It further disclosed that “the 1st to 5th respondents (Kyari, Ubia, Bawa, Agirigba and Nuhu) are police officers who carried out the arrest of the 6th and 7th respondents and transferred them to NDLEA for further investigation.

“That investigation by the NDLEA revealed that the 1st to 5th respondents have compromised the whole operation and were involved in the importation, trafficking, and dealing and also tampered with the recovered cocaine.

“That the 1st to 5th respondents have volunteered their statements upon preliminary investigation, which has shown complicity in the case. Copies of statements are hereby attached and marked Annexure NDLEA 4,5,6,7,8, & 9 respectively.

“That the investigation will take some time as there are complicated dimensions of the case that require follow-up and unravelling. That the investigation is likely to extend to foreign countries, where some people linked to this trans-national drug trafficking activities reside.

“That it is in line with the above that the Applicant is applying to the Honourable Court for a period of 14 days in the first instance to detain the respondents to enable it carry out its investigation successfully.”

In her ruling, Justice Zainab Dimka Abubakar granted the NDLEA’s prayer and directed that the Agency should at the expiration of the 14 days detention order either seek an extension, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.

Kyari and the four other police officers were arrested and handed over to NDLEA on Monday 14th February by police authorities, five hours after the Agency declared him wanted in connection with the drug deal.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had on Monday decline to grant an ex-parte bail application by Kyari which was predicated on health grounds.

Rather than grant the application which was moved by counsel to Kyari, Mrs P.O. Ikenna, Justice Ekwo directed that the federal government be put on notice.

Ikenna had told the court that her client is suffering from “diabetes, high blood pressure and severe heart diseases that may cause death.”