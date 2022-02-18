From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunday Ubua, and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), James Bawa, from service. Their suspension took effect from February 14.

Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the officers who are currently in detention with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have been suspended from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices.

The commission also said that it has directed the Inspector General of Police that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to the allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.

The statement reads: “The Police Service Commission has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua, and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa, from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective offices with effect from Monday, February 14, 2022.

“The two police officers were working under the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force. They were also alleged to be involved in the current cocaine seizure and transfer to the NDLEA.

“The commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated February 16, 2022, and signed by Hon. Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission, for the Honourable Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

“The commission, in the letter titled “Re- investigation into seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau” stated that, in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the commission has approved the suspension of the officers “until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them.

“The commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to ‘note, also, that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations.”

Inspector General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu, in accordance with the powers of delegation.

“The IGP is further requested to inform the commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru, who is currently at large, whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action.”

The commission also directed the IGP to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

The commission is in receipt of a copy of IGP’s letter on the subject matter with reference number CB: 4099/FHQ/ABJ/Vol16/151, dated 14th February, 2022, and addressed to Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman of the NDLEA.