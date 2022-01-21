From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of activities to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, the Federal Government plans to install 5 million Solar Home System (SHS) to impact over 25 million Nigerians and generate over 250,000 jobs across the country.

The government is also pushing for more mini grids across the country to improve electricity supply to rural and urban settlers in Nigeria so as to stimulate business activities in Nigeria.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sokoto and Bauchi state governments in Abuja, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said that the Federal Government was committed to providing reliable power supply to unserved and underserved communities in rural and peril urban areas of Nigeria.

The minister who spoke through the permanent secretary, Ministry of Power, Nebeolisa Anako, explained that the government would make sure the programme becomes a reality.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his remarks, Commissioner of Energy, Sokoto State, Aliyu Balarabe, expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Power for signing of the MoU, saying that Sokoto and Bauchi states would be the first to sign the tripartite MoU.

Speaking also, the Commissioner of Power, Bauchi State, Maryam Garba appreciated the Federal Ministry of Power and said that the Ministry of State, Power would take advantage of the Federal Government’s policy and key into the plan to provide electricity to unserved and underserved communities in the state.

In his October 1, 2021 independence speech, President Muhammadu Buhari, had promised to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.