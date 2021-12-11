The 25th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup which was scheduled to hold from January 13-23, 2022 has been postponed by the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB).

The decision to postpone the biggest handball competition in Africa was for the organisers to address some logistical issues regarding the venue in Morocco as contained in a letter addressed to the national federations of the participating countries and signed by CAHB’s Secretary General Mr. Charles Omboumahou.

According to Omboumahou, the executive committee of CAHB held an extra ordinary meeting virtually wherein a decision was taken to postpone the championship beyond January 2022

While apologising for the inconveniences caused in the preparation of the teams for the championship, Omboumahou revealed that CAHB’s council will meet on the 28th of December 2021 to make a decision going forward.

This effectively put to a temporary end the preparation of the National Men Handball Team towards the competition.

The Golden Arrows had been under intensive preparation towards the competition from December 1, 2021 under the watchful eyes of the Coach Solomon Yola who is standing in for France-based Technical Adviser Coach Rafiu Salami alongside goalkeeper trainer Coach Segun Tunji.

