As Ibadan, Oyo State capital, will be hosting the 25th GOtv Boxing Night at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium on June 4, the Chairman, Oyo State chapter of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), Gbenga Opaleye has assured Ibadan boxing fans of a fun-filled night.

The former Chairman of Ibadan South/West Local Government disclosed this while speaking ahead of the boxing show slated for this weekend, urging the fans to comport themselves in a decent manner as he assured them of a good performance by the four Ibadan based boxers that will fight in the night.

Opaleye however called on Ibadan fans to come out large in their usual manner in support of their own, Azeez “Latest” Ayobami, and Ademola Ibrahim, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses that will do battle against their Lagos boxers opponents during night.

“I want to appeal to my people, I mean the teeming boxing fans in Ibadan to come out in their large numbers as they always do to support our boxers ‘Latest, Apata Roro and Ibrahim’ that will be fighting against their opponent from Lagos, I’m sure you will enjoy yourselves because the boys are in killer mood, and will make happy,” Opaleye noted.

Meanwhile a total of seven bouts across weight divisions are scheduled for the event. And it will be recalled that since the first edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, it has become the biggest platform for discovering boxing talent and promoting boxing as a sport in Nigeria.

