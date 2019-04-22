To boost agricultural productivity and increase food supply in Ogun State and the country at large, the state government has doled out a N26 million grant to 26 agricultural cooperative societies from six local government areas of the state to enable them improve their farming techniques for maximum profit.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Ms. Adenrele Adesina, while presenting cheques to beneficiaries in Abeokuta, advised them to use the grant for the right purpose and ensure every member of the cooperative societies benefits.

According to her, the grant was the highpoint to round off the three-day Agricultural Production Improvement Course for Ogun State Agricultural Cooperative Societies in six LGAs, under the 2015 Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS)-LGAs Track Project.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Adekunle Hassan, while speaking at the event, disclosed that the training programme, organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President (OSSAP) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Ogun State government, in collaboration with a management consulting firm, would be extended to other LGAs in the state. He added that beneficiaries would be monitored by government officials to ensure judicious utilisation of the grant.

The Assistant Secretary, Farmers Association of Nigeria (FAN), Ogun State branch, representing Ifo Local Government Area, Mr. Paul Adekunle, described the pro- gramme as an eye opener for members, as many of them are now exposed to new, better and easier farming skills, including farm management and record keeping.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Agbe Davis and Mr. Gbenga Lipede from Sagamu and Obafemi Owode LGAs respectively, appreciated the organisers and solicited for provision of modern farming equipment at subsidised rate, to attract younger the generation into the vocation.

Beneficiaries of the grants were agricultural cooperative societies from Ifo, Ado-Odo Ota, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Obafemi Owode and Abeokuta North Local Government Areas.