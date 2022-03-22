By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday, released the results of the 2022–first series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

Its Acting Head, Public Affairs, Mrs. Moyosola Adeyegbe, in a statement said 1,886 candidates, representing 26.32 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 917, which represents 48.62 per cent were male candidates, while 969, representing 51.38 per cent were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 and 2021, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 32.23 per cent and 30.11 per cent respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 3.79 per cent in performance in this regard,” she said.

Over 2,830 candidates representing 39.56 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics. Adeyegbe said the results of 347 candidates (4.84 per cent) were being withheld for various reported cases of examination malpractice. She said 7,334 candidates (4.85 per cent decline, when compared with the 2021 entry figure) entered for the examination, while 7,166 candidates sat for the examination at 237 centres spread nationwide.

She said the examination was conducted between Monday, January 31, 2022, and Friday, February 18, 2022 saying the coordination of examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts were carried out at three marking venues in Ibadan, Enugu, and Abuja from Thursday, March 3, to Tuesday, March 15, 2022.