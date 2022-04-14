Twenty-six people have been confirmed dead following a boat mishap which occurred on Tuesday evening on the Shagari River, in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Chairman of Shagari Council area, Alhaji Aliyu Dantani, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in Sokoto, said a rescue team was still searching for other missing passengers on the ill-fated boat.

Dantani said of the 26 recovered corpses, 21 were women, while five were children, adding that a search and rescue mission was ongoing.

The council boss, however, said the actual number of passengers in the boat could not be immediately ascertained.

He said local divers were currently in the river to see how to either recover bodies or rescue survivors.