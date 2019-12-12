A total of 26 tennis players from Ikoyi Club 1938 are now in Accra, Ghana for an international tennis contest to be hosted by Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The three-day tournament, which starts this evening, ends on Sunday with the top players of both clubs competing for honours.

Some of the players on the trip are Olaniyan Babatunde, Nwaokolo Ekenedilichukwu, Ebhohimen Pascal, Okoronkwo Barnabas, Ajayi Olakunle, Effiong Iyang, Alawiye Kolawole, Okubena Abimbola, Ayorinde Bola, Jibuna Walter, Lawal Aminat, Eledu Hilary, Oduntan Kayode and Okwuosa Chinedu.

Our correspondent learnt reliably that the Ghana trip is sponsored by Zenith Bank, Rainoil Ltd. Air Peace, Chief Mike Nwokoni and the members of Ikoyi Club Tennis Section.

The International tournament, which took place last year in Nairobi, Kenya, is aimed at fostering bilateral business relationship within the ECOWAS region.

The chairman Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, Bimbo Okubena, said the event was one that many members look forward to every year.

Okubena said: “You meet people, make new friends and compare notes in all things we do respectively in our clubs.

“I am very happy that the series of competitions we played are enough to keep us fit for the games in Accra.