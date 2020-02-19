Veritas University, Bwari in Abuja, says it will graduate 286 students with 26 of them bagging first class in its eighth convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Vice-Chancellor of the school, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja during a pre-convocation news briefing.

Ichoku, who said that the school had 32 programmes, added that five students would graduate from the Post-Graduate School.

He said that this year’s convocation had the highest number of graduates since the school was established in 2008, and attributed the feat to effective mentoring and discipline.

“We insist on quality mentoring and monitoring. We also promote more closeness between staff and students which makes it easy to guide the students. We also strive to listen to the background of students and counsel them.

Ichoku added that students undergo a lot of moral and ethical orientation to ward off vices like cultism and drug abuse.

On the school’s admission system, the Vice-Chancellor said that 420 students were admitted in 2019, while 630 admitted in 2020 would hold their convocation on Feb. 29.

He said that the school had made efforts to improve on its educational standard by proposing to introduce a ‘Split-side programme’ where students would be able to study both in Nigeria and abroad for same course.

“We have proposed to the Nigeria University Commission (NUC), to collaborate with international schools where we can do a Split-side programme.

“The programme will allow a student to spend two years here, and two years in a foreign school.

“After the programme, the student will be able to either graduate with the foreign school’s certificate or with ours, wherever the case maybe.

“We are also collaborating with the foreign embassies in Nigeria to introduce classes for 17 foreign languages for people desiring to learn them,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the school would soon hold a ground breaking ceremony for its Faculty of Law and also inaugurate a police station to curb insecurity.

“The effort is to ensure a peaceful environment for the students as well as the communities within the area,” he said. (NAN)