Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has urged Nigerians to fight against cervical cancer and free the nation from the killer disease the same way it did with polio.

Bagudu who disclosed that more than 39.59 million women were at risk of cervical cancer globally, disclosed that 26 women die of the disease daily in Nigeria.

She stated this,yesterday, during the celebration of the World Polio Day held at Emir of Argungu palace, Argungu town, Kebbi State.

“After a communal effort of the Nigerian health system, Governor’s Forum and private sector,the administration of President Muhammad Buhari finally had the credit of stamping out polio from Nigeria. When 2020 is recounted in history as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will also be remembered as the year Nigerian finally became polio free.

”It is my prayer that all stakeholders and most especially our Royal fathers for whom I have great reverence, will join us in the cancer space to fight the second most common cancer in the world today cervical cancer.

“ More than 36.59 million women are at risk globally ad 26 die of the disease on daily basis in Nigeria. As it stands,Nigeria has the highest cancer death rate in Africa.”

She said cervical cancer can be eliminated by a simple vaccine against the human papilloma virus-HPV stressing that Nigeria was set to commence the vaccine following the adoption of the global strategy by WHO.

Emir of Argungu,Alhaji Muhammad Mera attributed the success of polio eradication in Nigeria to the cooperation of all stakeholders, especially in the norther part of the country.

He said leaders should assist their subjects and their immediate community and appreciated his subjects for their collective efforts in ensuring that polio was eradicated in his emirate.

He pledged the readiness of all the traditional rulers in the state to support the fight against poliomyelitis and other killer disease.