Oyeyinka Fabowale

Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State, Mr Tunde Mobayo, has declared war against criminals. He said the command arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers and recovered arms from their hideouts:

“I have warned my officers to be ready to chase out criminals terrorising citizens of the state. Police operatives raided criminals’ hideouts in Efon, Iyin-Ekiti and Ado-Ekiti. They arrested 10 suspects who robbed victims of their valuable items. The operatives recovered some arms and ammunition including pump action, Ak47 rifles and cartridges from the criminals.

“The operatives foiled an attempted kidnapping and chased the abductors who abandoned their operational vehicles. There has been constant raiding of criminals’ hideouts in various nooks and crannies of the state.

“I have told officers to embrace community policing, the vision of the Inspector General of the Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu. This concept of community policing enables the public and the police to work together and flush out the hoodlums. I will soon have a stakeholders’ meeting with the Obas, youths and community leaders on how to embrace community policing and assist us in waging war against bandits.

“Police arrested some hoodlums within Aramoko and Ayede-Ekiti. They were intercepted and stolen items recovered from them. I have pleaded with my officers to shun corruption. If anyone of them is caught, such an officer will not go unpunished.”