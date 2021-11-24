A total of 26 teams made of 19 male and 7 female teams are participating in this year’s 18th edition of Chief of Naval Staff U~14 boys as well as Naval Officers Wives Association U~17 girls football competition which kicked off Sunday, at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

Declaring the tournament open, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zuberu~ Gambo, who was represented by Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe, Chief of Policy and Planning Nigerian Navy explained that the Navy’s continuous sponsorship of the tournament is part of it’s plans to help in grassroots sports development in the country, noting that he’s happy with the successes recorded since it’s inception.

“I’m happy with the success story of this tournament which has led to the discovery of many talented kids, some of whom later played for the various junior national teams. We’ll continue to partner with YSFON to make the championship better”, he said. The CNS then charged the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria and all the officials as well as the participating teams to ensure they maintain discipline and abide by the rules of the game, which he said is key to a successful tournament.

Some top Naval officers who witnessed the opening ceremony includes; Rear Admiral B.Nagemu, Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral B Yussuf Naval Chief of Transformation and Commodore I ZElani Director of Sports Nigerian Navy.

