From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 26-year-old man, Imini Pius, was on Friday remanded in Ilesa correctional centre by an Osun State Magistrates’ court sitting in Osogbo for alleged N1.2million fraud.

The defendant was alleged to fraudulently obtain N1,238,806:00 from Ifeanyi Olijo Kingsley under the pretence of purchasing a Toyota Camry L.E. car for him and failed to do so.

He was also alleged to have threatened to kill the nominal complainant and his family.

The Police Prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant and others, now at large, committed the purported crime sometime in May 2021 in Osogbo.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged crimes were contrary to and punishable under sections 422, 516, 86 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.II Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the five-count charges bothering on conspiracy, fraud, stealing, a threat to life and intimidation.

His counsel, T. O. Idowu, urged the court to grant him bail, saying the offence levelled against his client are bailable in law.

But, the prosecutor opposed the bail saying it was difficult to locate the defendant.

The Magistrate, Adekanmi Adeyeba, thereby remanded the defendant in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the case to November 26, 2021, for hearing.

