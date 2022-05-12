The over 260 young farmers who left Enugu for Keffi, Nasarawa State, two weeks ago for training at CSS Global Farms, under the sponsorship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, have returned safely to the state, thanking Gov. Ugwuanyi for rebranding and enhancing their skills in the agricultural value chain.

The excited and fulfilled-looking beneficiaries, including Reverend Sisters, who arrived Enugu at about 3:04pm on Wednesday, moved straight to the Government House in a joyful mood to appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for the “wonderful opportunity” his administration gave them.

Speaking on their behalf, Ikenna Ugwuanyi thanked the governor for believing so much in the youth constituency and extolled his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment in Enugu State.

He described the training as “two weeks of dedication; two weeks of rebranding; two weeks of mental training; two weeks of intense agricultural practice”, disclosing that “there is no one of us who is a graduate of CSS Global Farms, Keffi, today that will not attest to the fact that for two weeks we have learnt a new normal in our lives courtesy of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State”.

Appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi further, he said: “We want to say thank you so much to His Excellency. The youth constituency will always be proud of you. Your administration gave us about 95 percent support in governance and today you have given us an opportunity to become heroes.

“Farmers are world heroes, and as we go into our communities to become heroes and ambassadors courtesy of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, we say thank you so much and God bless Enugu State as the state remains in the hands of God”.

Receiving the returnees, Gov. Ugwuanyi welcomed them back home, thanked God for journey mercies, and congratulated them for a successful training.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the governor commended them for their comportment, dedication and discipline while undergoing the training.

Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterated his administration’s commitment to identifying with the youth as leaders of tomorrow, stressing that the state government will continue to train and partner the youth.