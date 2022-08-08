From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 26,000 chieftains and members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) from four local government areas; Danko-Wasagu Fakai, Sakaba and Zuru have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kebbi State .

The 26,000 decampees joined the APC at a rally held at Gomo Unity Hall in Zuru town and they were received by the State Deputy Governor, Col. Sama’ila Yombe Dabai(rtd) Tambarin Zuru , the State Party Chairman, Muhammed Abubakar Kana Zuru and party executives from the State and the four local Government Areas of Zuru Emirate.

The Deputy Governor while welcoming and congratulating the decampees to APC, described the occasion as monumental political development to the ruling party, the APC.

He assured the decampees of inclusiveness in all the affairs of the APC as bonafide members.

Yombe extolled and commended the administration of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu which according to him was anchored on infrastructural and human development .

” For ensuring succour to the people of the state, the kind gesture of the governor facilitated the mass movement of the people to the Party,’ he emphasized.

Among the 26,000 decampees, 9,000 were from Danko Wasagu, under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Ribah, 7,000 from Zuru led by Alhaji Nuhu Goma, 6,000 From Fakai under Alhaji Adamu Jalalo and 4,000 decampees from Sakaba Local Government were led by Alhaji Babuga Diri.

All the four political leaders who led the 26,000 decampees were former PDP Chairmen in their respective local government areas.

In their separate remarks during the occasion, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana Zuru , the State APC Chairman, Hon. Deputy Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon Muhammad Usman Ankwai Zuru and the State APC Women Leader, Hajiya A’ishatu Gunabi, congratulated the decampees for making a right decision of joining the biggest party in Africa.

They assured them of equal treatment, justice and level playing ground in the party.

The decampees attributed their decision to dump PDP due to the crises and injustice rocking the Party

The event was also attended by the Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, Hon Kabiru Ibrahim Tukura, the member House of Representatives from the area, some members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, particularly those from Zuru Emirate, Local Government Council Chairmen , APC Chairmen from the area and their excos as well as hundreds of APC supporters from the four local government areas of Zuru Emirate.