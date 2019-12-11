No fewer than 261 pilgrims from Ogun on Wednesday departed for Jerusalem to perform the 2019 Christian holy prilgrimage.

Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to State Government, who spoke shortly before the departure at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, charged the intending pilgrims to exhibit good behaviour that would aid personal covenant and relationship with God.

Talabi emphasised the importance of good behavioural traits as a prerequisite for manifesting good deeds in life,

He appealed to the intending pilgrims to be worthy ambassadors of the state and nation at large.

“One of the greatest challenges inhibiting the manifestation of great works in our various lives is our behavioral pattern.

“As you are all embarking on a spiritual trip to the holy land, Jerusalem, I appeal to you all to be of good behaviour, represent the state well and by extension the nation,”he said

He described the spiritual exercise as an expedition of wisdom sharing, knowledge acquisition and understanding of the bible.

Talabi appealed to the intending pilgrims not to see it as a holiday, but rather should explore the holy land to align acquired spiritual teachings with the bible.

He urged the intending pilgrims to respect and obey the state’s tour guide and should report any official found wanting on duty, adding that government would support with a token to complement their spending

In their separate submissions, Ewusi of Makun, Oba Timothy Akinsanya, and Alado of Ado, Oba Solagbade Tijani, both in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, said it was their first time to visit the holy land,

They said it was a great opportunity and a dream come true, reassuring that the contingent would be of good conduct and not disappoint the state government. (NAN)