By Lukman Olabiyi

No fewer than 263 properties have been marked for demolition to pave way for the 37-kilometre Lagos State Rail Mass Transit, known as Red Line project.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who performed the groundbreaking yesterday, said the affected properties are located in Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

He said the properties had 2, 341 tenants and business owners who had been notified and the properties evaluated and compensation paid.

At the event held in Ikeja, cheques were presented to some of the property owners and tenants.

The standard gauge Red Line project has 12 proposed stations and is divided into two phases.

It would share tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Projects.

Said Sanwo-Olu: “Three of the stations will be constructed with the Lagos – Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project by the Federal Government at Agbado, Agege and Ebute Metta Junction. The remaining six would be constructed as independent stations at Iju, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin Yaba and Oyingbo.

“The phase two which would be mostly elevated would have stations at Iddo and Ebute-Ero before terminating at Marina where a huge interchange is planned to manage commuters on the Red, Green and Blue Rail lines, BRT buses and those using the waterways.

“Some of the unique characteristics of the Red Line is its integration with the Ikeja Bus Terminal, Oshodi-Abule-Egba Bus Rapid Transit, the future Orange Line, which goes from Ikeja to Agbowa, and the General Aviation Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport through a skywalk. This particular station which has been appropriately named Ikeja Train Centre also has facilities for park and ride and commercial spaces. Also, the Oshodi Train Station will integrate with the Oshodi Bus Terminal and provision for adequate park and ride services and commercial spaces,” he said.