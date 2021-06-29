From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Ministry of Science and Technology has lauded the effort of the National Office For Technology Acquisition And Promotion,(NOTAP) for assisting about 267 researchers and inventors to obtain patent certificate of their intellectual activity in the last ten (10) years.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology Mohammed Abdullahi revealed this while disbursing patent certificates to 41 researchers and inventors in Abuja,on Tuesday.

He stated that NOTAP- Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship (NITTF) Award is known for providing efficient process for the acquisition and domestication of foreign technologies as enshrined in section 4(c) of NOTAP act.

The scheme he said, serves as a platform through which industries support the process of building the needed critical mass of skilled knowledge workers of technology transfer in the country.

The Minister added that the scheme will create an impact for the Federal Government’s Economic sustainability plan programme where researches are translated to production activities and create jobs for youths.

Mohammed also said that the overall importance of NOTAP is to upgrade research institutions. He equally enjoined other industries yet to key into the NITFF scheme by sponsoring more candidates for a brighter tomorrow.

He, therefore urged patent recipients to make more efforts to upgrade their Research and Development results to be available in the market, which would boost the nation’s overall socio-economic fortunes.

DG NOTAP, DanAzumi Ibrahim earlier in his remarks called for more investment in Research and Development (R and D), improved partnership between the private sector and research communities to reduce the nation’s dependent on oil.

He lamented that the major weakness for scientists in Nigeria was the inability to protect their intelligent properties.

“We are in a hurry to tell the whole world of our invention and after it has been publicised, it means that we no longer have the monopoly on the intellectual assets. We saw a gap and there is need to enlighten the researchers on need to patenting their innovation”.