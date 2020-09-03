Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The commissioner representing Abia State in the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Chief Henry Ogbulogo has said about 270 applicants from the state would be enlisted in the Nigerian Police Force at the end of the on going recruitment exercise for 10, 000 constables nationwide .

Ogbulogo who stated this at Umuahia while monitoring the recruitment exercise said he came down himself to ensure that things were done in

a transparent manner and those to be selected would be on merit.

“We are expected to have 10, 000 constables in this exercise nationwide and Abia’s share is about 270 because the total number was shared equally among the 36 states and Abuja and that’s why I’m here to make sure Abia gets its own share.

“The exercise started Monday last week and I must commend the Nigerian police for what they have been able to do since it kicked off. I am happy that Abians are responding to this exercise unlike what we used

to have in the past”.

Ogbulogo described the exercise as one of the things the federal government has undertaking to reduce unemployment in the country, adding that apart from the 10, 000 jobs which is solely for the Nigerian Police Force, the federal government is recruiting another

774, 000 youths for various other jobs.

The Abia commissioner in the FCC disclosed that the federal government is equally developing different intervention schemes from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in all the sectors of the economy to ensure that unemployment was reduced and urged youths particularly from the south East to participate in these intervention programmes.

“Information is very necessary in things like this, for instance, there are some people who are not participating in the police recruitment exercise and when you ask them, they will say federal government is trying to recruit people they will send to North East to go and fight Boko Haram, this is wrong impression.

There is agric loan that is going on now, there are several of them the federal government has provided, it’s just the information. I’ve told the authorities in CBN, Mortgage Bank and others to spread the

information on their intervention activities in the state so that our younger ones can get something to do because what we are doing now is entrepreneurship. White colour job is good, but they are few,

government cannot employ everybody”.

Ogbulogo said it was unfair that despite all these, some people still do not believe the federal government is working.