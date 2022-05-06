From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has said about 270 companies are jostling for 198 contracts as bids for the award for contracts for construction of new school buildings commenced Friday.

Speaking during the opening of the bid in Lafia, Nasarawa SUBEB Chairman, Mohammed Dan-Azumi, said the process was in line with the relevant laws to ensure due process in the award of contracts.

Dan-Azumi, who was represented by Hajiya Hasiya Ahmed, Secretary of the board, promised to provide a level playing field for all the bidders to participate and ensure that due process was strictly adhered to.

He said that the state government had paid its counterpart fund for 2029/2021 to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“We will use the funds the state accessed from UBEC to implement projects in order to actualize the objectives of basic education in the state,” he said.

Dan-Azumi said it will no more be business as usual for contractors in the habit of collecting money and not doing the job as the board would deal with anyone found culpable.

Also speaking, Ahmed Boboyi, Executive Secretary of UBEC, represented by Barrister Suliat Adebara, said the commission would ensure that the projects were executed in line with the approval given.

Boboyi urged successful contractors to ensure standard jobs and completing their various projects within the stipulated time.