Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has been commended for investing in the training of about 2, 770 youths in various skills acquisition schemes.

Beneficiries who paid a thank you visit to the Government House, yesterday, lauded the launch of the ‘Gburugburu School of Free Skill Acquisition’ by the governor describing it as a timely poverty reduction scheme.

According to them, the programme offered the opportunity to learn about 27 subjects. They displayed products such as liquid and bar soaps, perfumes, metal chairs, cakes and photo frames, among other items, manufactured from the skills learnt at the school.

“The wonderful skills acquisition initiative you created in Enugu from 2015 till date has yielded the desired positive result; it has reduced poverty to its barest minimum

“The governor has set an unbreakable record training 2,776 youths, comprising men and women in different skills free of charge.The initiative has put food on our table and enabled us to become self reliant,” they said.

They, however, requested the governor to consider them for contract awards as a way of encouraging their enterprise.

Patron of the youths and traditional ruler of Umuawalagu, Unataeze, Nkanu East Local Government Area, HRH, Igwe Abel Nwobodo, attributed the success story of the project to Governor Ugwuanyi’s poverty alleviation vision, especially for the less privileged in rural communities.

The royal father advised the trainees to remain focused and utilize knowledge acquired to assist others. He also urged them to continue to pray for the governor and the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi in his response, appreciated the beneficiaries and their resolve to utilize the opportunity given to them to acquire the skills and earn a living. He also assured them of his administration’s resolve to encourage those in the rural areas grow politically and socio-economically.