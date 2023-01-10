From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

No fewer than 27,000 Commercial motorcyclists, on Tuesday, expressed their support for the second term bid of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq.

The president of Okada Riders Association of Nigeria(ORAN),Kwara State’s chapter, Mr Ajewole Gabriel, made this known during a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

Gabriel who was flanked by other members of the association’s executive said that they were unanimous in their decision to vote massively for AbdulRazaq during the 2023 general elections.

Explaining that there was no division amongst the ranks and files of ORAN in the state, Gabriel said Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration has done much for the union and the transportation sector in the state to deserve their support.

He recalled the support that the state government gave to ORAN members during the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also applauded the governor for his administration’s huge investments in road rehabilitation and construction across the state.

Gabriel added:” Between 2019 and now, we are proud to say that our association has benefitted directly and indirectly from this administration. I must recall that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration supported our members through the office of Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

” The administration has also brought some changes to our uniforms. Our uniforms now have security codes. This, we believe, is part of measures to strengthen security in the state.

” The administration’s huge investment in road infrastructure is also to our advantage as it eases movement across the state. We therefore believe that our state is in safe hands under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. Hence, we do not have cause to reject the administration or do anything that will bring disrepute to the people’s government”