Etuk disclosed that 1,561 people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the zone during the period under review.

The Zonal Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Assistant Corps Marshall, Imoh Etuk, disclosed this in Bauchi, during a rally to create awareness and reduce road accidents.

No fewer than 275 people were killed in various road accidents in Borno, Yobe and Bauchi states between April and September, 2019.

He added that 2,495 were involved in the 320 road crashes that occurred within the same period in the zone representing a 42.4% increase in road traffic crashes and a 6.77% increase in fatality.

He explained that between April and June 2019, there were 132 road traffic crashes which killed 133 people and injured 726 people.

He further explained that between July and September, no fewer than 142 people were killed while 836 sustained varying degrees of injuries in the 188 accidents that occurred in the zone.

The FRSC boss said: “The Corp’s mandate for 2018 is to reduce RTC (Road Traffic Crashes) by 20% and fatality by 25%, therefore, all hands must be on deck, since safety is everybody’s business.

He said that that a rally with the theme “Road Safety is a state of the mind, road traffic crash is absence of the mind: Stay alert and stay safe” was was organsied to create awreness and reduce accidents.

“We sensitize people on the proper use of the

highway to make it safe by observing all traffic rules and regulations. I am calling on all drivers to stay off drugs or any stimulant, say no to over speeding and overloading. Speed thrils, but remember that it is only the living that celebrate,” Etuk said.

He also called on drivers to regularly maintain their vehicles before embarking on any journey and warned them to avoid dangerous driving.

The highlight of the rally was the free testing of driver’s blood pressure and eyesight.