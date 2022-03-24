From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Prof Edward Olanipekun, has said that a total of 278 graduates of the university would be conferred with first-class honours as the institution graduates 16,433 at its combined 25th and 26th convocation ceremonies.

The VC threatened that the management would deal decisively with any Professor involved in plagiarism and sexual harassment offences.

Olanipekun made the statements on Wednesday, at a press conference heralding the university’s 40th anniversary and 25th and 26th convocation ceremonies slated for March 26.

On the zero-tolerance he has for fraud and sexual molestations, the Vice-Chancellor said: ‘That you are a Professor doesn’t mean if you commit plagiarism or rape or other crimes, we will gloss over it, no.

‘The era of impunity can’t return again here, we won’t allow it. Nobody is above the law. Even some of the students who committed infraction were either suspended or dismissed accordingly.’

Olanipekun revealed that an aggregate of 263, 7,023, 8,561, 174, 252, and 160 graduates would be bestowed with diplomas, bachelor, postgraduate diploma, Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy degrees respectively, by the institution.

Revealing the giant strides recorded by the university, Olanipekun said 67 out of the 81 academic programmes being undertaken by the institution, had been accorded full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

‘Apart from the foregoing, all our professional programmes have full accreditation namely from the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria(COREN), Institute of Chartered Accountants(ICAN) and Council of Legal Education of Nigeria, among others,’ Olanipekun said.

Despite initial snags caused by lack of funding and non-accreditation, thereby stagnating the running of the programme for years, Olanipekun revealed that 166 medical students had been inducted into the College of Medicine by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Olanipekun added that the university is improving on the development of ICT Infrastructure, with WiFi transmission covering over 20 kilometres radius, applauding the government for enlisting EKSU as one of the institutions that would be covered under the Independent Power Plant project.

‘At the moment, our university has a total of 580mbps. Of this, the university acquired directly 410mbps, Ekiti State Government allocated to the institution 150mbps under Ekiti Research and Education Network (EKIREN) and the balance of 20mbps was provided by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).’

The Professor of Industrial Chemistry stated that his team had also worked hard to move the university from 157 to 14 on webometrics ranking among the universities operating in the country.

On the continuous nationwide strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),

Olanipekun appealed to the government and other unions in the universities to embrace dialogue, saying the country can’t afford to shut down after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Explaining that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the university had been judiciously utilised, Olanipekun stated that proceeds were expended on the construction of skills acquisition and entrepreneurship study centre, an extension of EKSU water factory and asphalting of a linkage road from the College of Medicine to the sandwich village at Irasa.