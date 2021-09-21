The 27th National Council on Works, yesterday, kicked off in Bauchi, Bauchi State capital.

The four- day Council Meeting has the theme: ” Infrastructure Delivery: the Maintenance Economy and National Prosperity.”

In his opening remarks at the technical session, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Jide Ode-Martins, described the theme for this year’s council as timely, considering the collective resolve to address the challenges in road development in the country within available resources.

He explained that the first two days of the meeting will be the technical meeting of the directors, followed by the meeting of the permanent secretaries that will finetune the recommendations of the directors’ meeting and other stakeholders. In a statement, the outcome of the permanent secretaries’ meeting, Ode-Martins, added, will be presented to the council meeting of states’ commissioners and heads of relevant agencies under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Works and Housing for final deliberation.

Accordingly, he stated that the responsibility of the technical meeting of the directors and other stakeholders was to create a solid and resourceful foundation by reviewing diligently the memoranda submitted by stakeholders.

