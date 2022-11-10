From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Not fewer than 28 people have been killed in an alleged attack that was launched on the people of Okpobula Community, predominantly Ezza, in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents from the area told newsmen that the war which actually started from the crisis started on Monday and lasted till yesterday, with properties destroyed, including houses and domestic animals.

A witness, who pleaded not to be named, said the identities of the attackers of Azioke 1& 2 in Okpobula community, who are both Benue and Ebonyi indigenes, are the Effioms living within the boundary areas of Benue and Ebonyi states.

He said: “These people (the attackers) invaded our community this afternoon and launched unprovoked attacks on us.

“Nobody knows what happened before today’s attacks. The warlords came into the community at about 11am this morning, unknown to us, and started killing anything in sight. The next neighbour to me is a family of eight and they were all killed. In my family, we are six in number, they killed two of my children and I’m yet to see my wife and two other children.

“So far, we have seen many dead bodies while escaping from the area and many others are missing with many injured, while many are now displaced.”

The Executive Chairman, Ado Local Government Council, Chief James Oche, confirmed the incident, describing it as inhuman. He said the crisis started from Ebonyi State and spread to Ezza community in Benue State. He said there has been age-long communal fighting between communities in Ebonyi and Benue states. He said one of the largest markets in Ezza community in the local government was completely destroyed.

“The crisis is between Effunn and Ezza people; the crisis started from Ebonyi State and escalated to communities in Benue State. What I heard was that someone from one of the communities desecrated one of their shrines and, instead of settling their crisis in Ebonyi, they moved the crisis to Benue, where over 28 people have been killed at last count today,” he said.

The chairman said that security men had been deployed to the affected areas, but regretted the loss of lives.

“Women and children were killed and property worth several millions of naira destroyed. For instance, at Ulayi ward, they sacked five of the 10 council wards and the second largest market in the council was destroyed.”

Chief Oche called on relevant security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, go after the assailants, get them arrested and prosecuted, in line with the Nigerian penal code law.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Benue South District, Abba Moro, has condemned the unprovoked attack on Okpobula community of Apa Ward, in Ado LGA, which left several people dead and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Moro, who described the attack as one attack too many, said the murder was carried out in the most beastial manner. He decried the incessant attacks on the community and wondered what the unrepentant aggressors stand to gain from mindlessly attacking and killing innocent people in the community all the time.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John, Senator Moro charged security agents to go after the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book. He also appealed to the people to remain calm and corporate with the security agents to deal with the situation, rather than embarking on reprisals.

Also, Member representing Ado Ogbadibo Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr Francis Ottah Agbo, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on Okpobula community of Ado Local Government of Benue State.

Agbo, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr. Andrew Agbese, sympathised with the victims of the attacks and called on the security agencies to move swiftly to bring to book those behind the coordinated attacks.