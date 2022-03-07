From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Twenty Eight newly employed Staff of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) who were posted to Benue State are currently undergoing a 5-day training on administrative procedures, discipline and civil service rules.

Managing Director of HYYPADEC, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, while declaring the capacity building exercise for the staff opened in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Monday, noted that the induction programme is compulsory and a pre-requisite for the new staff to enable them take full responsibility of their job schedules effectively.

Represented by the Commission’s Director of Engineering and Technical Services, Dr Daniel Ipilakyaa, Mallam Yelwa

charged the staff to pay attention and fully participate in the training programme which he noted would not only be interactive but also highly desirable.

On her part, Coordinator of HYYPADEC in Benue State, Mrs Magdalene Jam- Ayu said the training session will avail the newly recruited staff with every tool needed for efficiency at the commission’s offices across the State.

Also speaking, one of the facilitators, Dr Peter Tsue explained that participants would be enlightened on administrative procedures, discipline and civil service rules for effective service delivery.

A Staff of the Commission, Engr. Dooyum Hanior said the training has given him a broader knowledge of civil service rules and had better equipped him to deliver on his assigned task.