The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that 28 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods had arrived Lagos Port Complex waiting to berth.

NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to NPA in the publication, the ships are carrying containers, general cargo and frozen fish.

It said that 13 other ships were expected at the ports with frozen fish, general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, inballast and fuel from June 30 to July 18.

The organisation said that 24 other ships were at the ports discharging general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, petrol, trucks, steel products, gypsum, butane gas and frozen fish. (NAN)