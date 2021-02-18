From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 28-year-old girl, Ebiere Ezekiel, has stabbed to death her 21-year-old boy friend over an argument on a missing N1, 500.

The incident occurred at Obele road, Yenagoa local Government Council of Bayelsa State.

The accused said to be a hairdresser and have been dating the deceased, Godgift Aboh for over 12 months, was reported to have stabbed him to death after being slapped for daring to ask for her missing N1, 500.

Miss Ezekiel, who told newsmen while being paraded along with 26 others charged with various crimes of kidnapping, murder, burglary and stealing and vandalization of high tension wire, said she regretted stabbing her boy friend in the stomach during the argument.

The Bayelsa Commissioner for Police Mr Mike Okoli, while parading the suspects, also pointed out the case of one Promise Olive, who allegedly slapped his girlfriend, Esther Uko twice, that led to her death.

He also said one Iniobong Maffat was arrested, for allegedly conspiring with his gang members to rob one Mr Nhene Chinedu.

The suspects according to Mr Okoli, allegedly robbed the victim of his company’s Toyota Corolla car loaded with pharmaceutical drugs worth six hundred and fifty thousand naira along the Sani Abacha express way, Yenagoa.

He said investigation by a team led by Operation Puff Adder led to the arrest of the suspect at an hotel in Uyo.

Okoli disclosed that the command also arrested one Gigi Christopher, Kingsley Okulolo,Godbless Raymond and Vivian Christopher for alleged burglary and stealing at a shop in Amarata.

The Police displayed items recovered from the suspects include, one locally made single barrel gun, two generating sets and three television sets

Mr Okoli who said the suspects have confessed to the crime, appealed to members of the public to continue to support the police with useful information to reduce crime to the barest.