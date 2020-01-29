Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 28-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly killed his mother at the Modern Market area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Sources who lived close to the deceased around Vitafoam area, Modern Market, Makurdi, said the young man, whose name was simply given as Dominic, was said to be a known troublemaker.

Dominic was said to have picked a quarrel with one of his sisters in the presence of their mother, which later turned to a big fight.

During the fight, Dominic, in a feat of anger, allegedly went into the house, brought out a knife and threatened to stab his sister with it.

Our source said on seeing the anger in Dominic’s eyes and believing that he could do what he had planned, their mother who had been trying to separate the fight, slumped and died on the spot.

According to our sources, who did not want to be named, the deceased who was until her death a PhD student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, was suffering from high blood pressure before the incident.

They described Dominic as a very intelligent young man who at a point was in the phone business but later took to filling potholes around the Modern Market area.

Confirming the report, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said Dominic was already in police custody.

“Information received is that the boy did not touch his mother. His usual troubles at home affected his mother and gave her a health condition that led to her death,” Anene said.