By Bimbola Oyesola

Over 2800 business organisations across 25 sectors of the economy are slated to contest in the maiden edition of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Employers’s Excellence Awards holding in May 2021, in Lagos.

The Director General of NECA, Timothy Olawale, at a press briefing noted that the award which ought to have held last year, but put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic was to recognise and encourage excellence in the corporate sector of the economy.

Olawale said the award was aimed towards promotion of enterprise competitiveness, best practices and responsible business engagement, all for the good of the nation’s economy.

“As you are probably aware, there has been proliferation of Awards in our Nation, with many portfolio organisations and individuals organising phony Awards, purportedly to celebrate individuals and organisations. Many a times, the motives are not noble,” he said

He stated that being the authentic voice of business and the recognised Institutional representative of Nigerian employers locally and in the international community, NECA believed there is no organisation, better positioned to organize an Award to celebrate employers in Nigeria than the Employers body.

“In view of this and after years of planning, we have decided to organise the first Nigerian Employers’ Excellence Awards,” he said.

The awards he explained was approved by the governing body of NECA three years ago, adding that the Awards objectives among others is to “celebrate the resilience and doggedness of Nigerian Enterprises and to encourage best practices and responsible enterprises”.