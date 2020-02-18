The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on February 18, 2020 receive 281 Cadets of its Detective Inspectorate Course Five Cadre, who will be passing out from the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna.

This was disclosed by the acting Chairman, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, during a Press Conference, in Kaduna, as part of activities towards the passing out parade.

“The ceremony is the peak of months of intensive and extensive military training and grooming of the cadets, in preparation of a challenging and exciting career as operatives of the EFCC,” he said.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Reviewing Officer at the Parade, which is scheduled to begin by 8am at the NDA, Afaka, Kaduna, along with other dignitaries that will grace the occasion with their esteemed presence.

The anti-graft czar, stressed the import of its collaboration with the NDA stating that “military training all over the world is known for discipline, perseverance, strength, courage and tenacity”.

“Alll these are needed in every EFCC operative as physical and psychological grooming imperative in the fight against corruption,” he said.

He further noted that the training was also to build courage for whatever challenge or obstacle that may come in discharging their duties.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate his determination to upgrade the EFCC Academy, Karu Abuja into a law enforcement degree awarding Institute in order to be a reference point for universities across Africa.