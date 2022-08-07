From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that not less than 284 Nigeria companies have indicated interest to take part in the Delta-2 project, following the public call for proposal submission in May 18,2022.

The Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee of Transfer of Technology between Nigeria and Czech Republic (PICTT), Dr. Mohammed Dahiru stated this, in Abuja, yesterday, at the Committee inauguration.

He said the assessment would ensure the successful take-off of Projects to ignite a process of fostering growth and expansion of infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation in Nigeria, leading to Made-in-Nigeria technologies and products.

He further added that the purpose of hoisting the federal government’s on-going technology transfer agreement with Czech Republic is to diversify the economy of Nigeria from oil.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Mohammed Sani Haruna, who is also co-Chair of the Presidential committee recalled that President Mohammed Buhari on 30th November, 2020 inaugurated the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer/Information Exchange between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Czech Republic (PICTT).

He noted that the three focal areas for the First Phase of implementation by PICTT were Agricultural Equipment, Machinery, Production and Processing, Mining Equipment, Machinery, Production and Processing and General manufacturing with emphasis on micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Prof Haruna said that the Delta-2 Programme is the cooperation model of the TA CR, running from 2020-2025 through which TACR sponsors applied research and innovation of manufacturing companies and innovative institutions. “CZK 250 million (250 million Czech Koruna, approximately equal to US$ 10.5 million) has been allocated as research fund by the Czech government On behalf of the FGN, NASENI will supplement this with US$ 10 million“.

According to Haruna, 284 Public Proposals for Delta-2 Programme have been submitted for screening, noting that the thematic areas for proposals are Agriculture with total proposal of 78 (27.5%), Mining and SMEs, Mining 12 (4.2%) and SMEs 194 (86.3%). It could be recalled that the launch of Call for public Proposals, which is simultaneously being hosted by the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic (TA CR) and at least eight (8) other participating countries was launched on 18th May, 2022. It was the first part of the project procedure/schedule on “TA CR Delta 2 Programme for Bilateral Cooperation in Applied Research and Technology Transfer for Agriculture, Mining and General Manufacturing”.

Prof Haruna therefore urged the committee members to ensure that the important projects leading to Made-in-Nigeria technologies and products are selected from the companies to transform Nigeria and to jump the industrial revolution in the country .