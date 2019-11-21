Romanus Okoye

Racheal Owolabi, 28, was arraigned yesterday before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged stealing of N2, 777, 000, a property of the Ogudu Co-operative Thrift and Credit Union. Owolabi is being tried for conspiracy and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between May and August 2019, at No. 8, Epetedo St., Ogudu. He alleged that Owolabi and some others, still at large, while in the employment of Ibukun Oluwa Co- operative Society, stole the sum of N2,777, 000. Perezi said the money belonged to Oyosowapo Ogudu Co-operative Thrift and Credit Union.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until December 16, for mention.