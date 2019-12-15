Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

No fewer than 29 graduating students at the Federal University, Lokoja, made first class as the institution graduated 708 in a combined convocation held at its permanent site, Felele , Lokoja.

The third and fourth combined convocation held for 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sets had a total of 708 graduands. Out of this figure, 269 passed with Second Class (Upper) degree, 329 and 72 others came out with Second Class (Lower) and Third Class degrees respectively, while nine graduated with ordinary Pass.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Angela Freeman Miri, while congratulating the graduating students on the successful completion of their programmes, said their efforts and perseverance over the years had finally yielded the much desired results culminating in the award of degrees to them.

His words: “I must advise you that as you go into the world, always remember that as graduates of the Federal University, Lokoja, you should strive to uphold the morals, values and ethics which the University has inculcated in you”

Prof Miri said the University would not compromise its standard of admission to students, urging those desiring to gain admission into the school to work harder. She said the management of the institution will always abide by global best practices and the directive of the National University Commission in carrying out its functions, including giving admission to qualified students.

The VC said in spite of criticisms in some quarters, she had in the last two years embarked on drastic measures that brought glory to the institution.

According to her, the university has recorded immense achievements in the past two years which include the accreditation of new 29 programmes, while the post graduate school was also established and commenced studies.

Prof Miri also said she was able to establish the remedial/ consultancy and science programmes to cater for the students who have deficiencies and could not go straight for the degree programmes, especially those applicants within the immediate community who were desirous of furthering their education.

In his speech, the Chancellor of the university and Emir of Fika, Dr Mohammed Ambali commended the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary, National university Commission, Prof Adamu Abubakar Rasheed for their efforts in developing the university.

He, however, appealed for more interventions from the Federal government to complete structures at the permanent site and assured parents and students of the management’s readiness to ensure that their programmes were not unnecessarily delayed.