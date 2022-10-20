Twenty nine physiotherapists across Nigeria have been conferred with the fellowship of the Postgraduate Physiotherapy College.

The new fellows of the college were inducted during the 2nd Annual Award and Conferment Programme held at the Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu.

Speaking during the 3-day event, the President of the Postgraduate Physiotherapy College, Prof Adetuyije Oyeyemi said that the new fellows were trained to become specialists in various fields of physiotherapy.

“The college is about training people to become specialists in the field of physiotherapy. We have several specialist areas such as geriatrics physiotherapy, pediatric physiotherapy, neurology and mental health, orthopedic and manual therapy.

“Others are community physiotherapy, cardiovascular physiotherapy and women’s health and more are all specialities in physiotherapy.

“Those who are not fellows but are practicing physiotherapists have a chance to acquire post graduate education in clinical areas. I advise them to enroll. That will put them on the path to becoming specialists.

On his part, the Deputy Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan and council member postgraduate physiotherapist collage, Prof Fatai Adeniyi said that fellows of the college play vital roles in healthcare delivery across the country.

“They have roles which are beyond just the health sector alone. They have a role in improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria. Beyond this, they still have a lot of role to play in the educational sector.

“We will help them provide clinical practice more efficiently and we will also make them better trainers because they will train the next generations of physiotherapists.

Speaking on the challenges facing the college, Adeniyi said that the government should support the programme and also ensure proper placement in their institutions where they practice.

One of the new fellows, Dr Nnenna Chigbo who is also the President of Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy said that as an advocate of specialization, she is happy to have become a specialist.

“The fellowship programme is a specialist pathway in physiotherapy and I am a strong advocate of specialization. So after rigorous training and examinations we have been certified and deemed fit to be handling patients as specialists.

“What this means is that we are telling the world that as a specialist community physiotherapist, I have knowledge and skills to attend to patients as a first contact physiotherapist,” she said.